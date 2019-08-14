Buttigieg rides slide at Iowa State Fairgrounds

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg might be hard at work on the campaign trail, but that does not mean he cannot have some fun.

Buttigieg was touring the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, and while he was there, a woman and her 4-year-old son asked him to ride down a giant slide.

He said, "I can't say no to that. Of course, I'll ride the slide with your son," and you can see how that played out in the video above.

Buttigieg and the child shared at high five at the end, and it looks like everyone had a good time.

