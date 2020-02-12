Buttigieg retains slim delegate lead after New Hampshire primary

The New Hampshire primary is over, but the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is heating up with some surprises.

Pete Buttigieg (Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sen. Bernie Sanders came away with the win, but former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in a really close second.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also came away with a strong moral victory, capitalizing on the moment by reintroducing herself to the country.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is looking for a path forward, and former Vice President Joe Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina before results came in.

Buttigieg says last night's outcome shows his campaign can reach a variety of voters.

"We came in with high hopes and we are thrilled with the outcome," Buttigieg said. "Now top two finishes in both of the first two states, demonstrating that we have been able to reach out across urban, rural and suburban areas, do well with different age groups, people with different educational backgrounds. This is how we show not just tell that our campaign has the vision to call more and more people into the majority that will one day defeat Donald Trump."

With the results of two states in, Buttigieg still has a slight lead in the delegate count, which will ultimately decide the nominee, but there is a long way to go for that decision.

