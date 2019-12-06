Buttigieg responds to questions about work at consulting firm

With political success comes more scrutiny, as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is discovering.

Buttigieg is being pressed for more information about his brief business career, which was spent at an international consulting firm.

A New Hampshire voter asked for more information about what clients Buttigieg worked with.

Buttigieg says he's restricted by a non-disclosure agreement he signed, but he is openly calling for the company to release those client names.

"The bind I'm in right now is I believe in keeping your word, and I signed a legal document about client names. I am calling on McKinsey to release me from that so that client list can go out," Buttigieg said. "Now, it's not like I was running the place; it was my first job right out of school. But I think the American people deserve to know, especially when somebody who used to work at that company is running for president. People ought to know what you worked on and who you did it for."

This week, a New York Times editorial and rival Elizabeth Warren both called for more transparency on Buttigieg's work.

The mayor says he primarily spent his three years there last decade analyzing grocery prices.

