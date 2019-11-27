Buttigieg responds to op-ed calling him a liar

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is getting backlash for comments he made in 2011.

WARNING: The Root contains coarse language.

An article written by Michael Harriot was published Monday on the website The Root, which is geared toward African American readers. The Harriot article references comments Buttigieg made in a broadcast during his mayoral run.

At the time, Buttigieg said children won't study unless they see evidence of the effectiveness of education. He went on to say that children in "lower-income minority neighborhoods" usually don't know anyone who values education.

Harriot says Buttigieg's 2011 statements were lies.

"This is not a misunderstanding. This is not a misstatement," the article on The Root says. "Pete Buttigieg went to the best educational institutions America has to offer and he—more than anyone on the ... planet—knows that everything he just said is a baldfaced lie."

Buttigieg says he has come a long way since the comments were made.

"I do understand the concern," the candidate said. "What I said in that comment before I became mayor does not reflect the totality of my understanding then, and certainly now, about the obstacles that students of color face in our system today."

Buttigieg responded while on the campaign trail in Denison, Iowa.

He also apparently called Harriot to discuss the op-ed, which spawned a follow-up article from Harriot published Tuesday evening.

