Buttigieg responds to Trump's criticism

President Donald Trump blasted some Democratic presidential candidates, including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, during a rally Wednesday night.

The president said Buttigieg runs a "failed city" and that African Americans are "so angry" at him for his "lousy job."

Buttigieg responded while on the campaign trail.

"You know how we can tell that strategy is working? Because lately, he's been trying to get my attention," Buttigieg said. "… Poor guy. The president of the United States trying to get the attention of a 30-something-year-old mayor from Indiana. That tells you something."

Buttigieg made these comments while campaigning in Nashville, Tennessee.

