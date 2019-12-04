Buttigieg receives endorsement from progressive veterans group

VoteVets, the largest progressive group of veterans in America, is endorsing South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president.

It is the first presidential endorsement for the group, which represents more than 700,000 veterans, military families and civilian supporters.

"We need a candidate who will win," VoteVets Chairman Jon Soltz says in a release. "Bar none, Pete gives us the best shot at doing just that. It is time to rally around him, and stop the walking, talking national security threat that is Donald Trump."

Buttigieg is a veteran himself. He took a leave of absence as mayor of South Bend in 2014 and was deployed to Afghanistan for seven months.

"I'm honored to have this endorsement from my fellow veterans as we seek to take on our nation's most urgent challenges and pick up the pieces and put the country back together after Trump," Buttigieg says in the release.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2017.

Buttigieg has vowed to bring all U.S. troops home from Afghanistan within his first year as president.

