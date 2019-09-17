Buttigieg reacts to O'Rourke's assault weapon buyback program idea

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is speaking about his disagreement with fellow candidate Beto O'Rourke over the former congressman's mandatory assault rifle buyback proposal.

Buttigieg says he wants to focus on gun legislation with a chance of passing in the short-term and saving lives. That includes universal background checks and "red flag" laws.

He said he does not see O'Rourke's "breakout debate moment" of mandatory buybacks as realistically passing.

"I'm focused on what we can do right now, because I don't think we can wait," Buttigieg said. "We have an opportunity right now to get universal background checks, a ban on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and red flag laws right now, and I want that to be our focus, and it's the focus of my campaign."

O'Rourke tweeted about his disagreement with Buttigieg, saying his opponent's thinking would "leave weapons of war on the streets."

