Buttigieg raises $19.1M in third-quarter campaign report

New fundraising totals are in for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, and he's raised $19.1 million dollars in Quarter 3.

He's become a top fundraiser in the race for the nation's leader.

It's about $6 million less than his Quarter 2 results, but he's still "building a movement," as he tweeted to his base Tuesday morning.

Roughly 182,000 new people donated to his campaign, averaging about $32 per person in Quarter 3.

Buttigieg's campaign manager tells 16 News Now they are also "heavily invested" in digital and plan to boost their online advertising.

It's a lot of good news for Buttigieg and his fans, but how does it stack up to the competition? As of right now, three Democratic candidates have published their third-quarter totals.

Sen. Bernie Sanders topped out at $25 million, and Sen. Corey Booker raised $6 million after a hard push to his base.

President Donald Trump and the GOP pulled in $125 million, a presidential fundraising record.

Current polls show Buttigieg at 5%, tied, at times, with Sen. Kamala Harris. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders are in the lead.

The poll numbers combined with fundraising are very important, because it's how candidates qualify for debates. With his totals, Buttigieg is safely set to keep his spot on the debate stage.

Buttigieg is hoping to carry the momentum through this week. He is opening his new field office in South Bend Thursday.

