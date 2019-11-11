Buttigieg polling third in New Hampshire

South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is currently in third place among Democrats in New Hampshire.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the state with support from 20% of likely Democratic primary voters, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows close behind at 16%, according to a poll released Monday.

Buttigieg comes in with 15% support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is polling at 14%.

New Hampshire is still up for grabs, however, with the primary less than 100 days away.

Quinnipiac University conducted the poll, which has a detailed breakdown of New Hampshire support.

