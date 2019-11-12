Buttigieg polling first in Iowa in new Monmouth poll

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in first place among Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.

Buttigieg has the support of 22% of likely Democratic caucusgoers, which is up from 8% in Monmouth’s August poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came in at 19%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren polled at 18%, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has the support of 13%.

"Buttigieg is emerging as a top pick for a wide variety of Iowa Democrats. While he has made nominally bigger gains among older caucusgoers, you really can’t pigeonhole his support to one particular group. He is doing well with voters regardless of education or ideology," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

