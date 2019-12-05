Buttigieg picks up endorsements from three former Obama aides

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has picked up three endorsements from officials who were part of former President Barack Obama's administration.

The three endorsers are Reggie Love, the former special assistant to Obama; former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Austan Goolsbee; and Linda Douglass, former director of communications for the White House Office of Health Reform.

All three cited the power of Buttigieg's message and the ability to unite the country around our shared values ahead of the 2020 election.

