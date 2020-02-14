Buttigieg, other Dems begin fight for Nevada

Several Democratic presidential candidates are in Nevada hoping to gain momentum and supporters ahead of the state's upcoming caucuses.

Among them is former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

While participating in a forum hosted by the nation's largest Latino civil rights organization, Buttigieg touched on his Medicare plan for all who want it.

"A public plan anybody can be a part of it. But we're going to let you decide whether you want it," Buttigieg said. "I'm thinking, for example, of the culinary workers here in Nevada who fought so hard those strikes and those negotiations to get excellent health care plans. Who are we to tell them that they are going to have to give up those plans?"

Caucus day in Nevada is Feb. 22.

