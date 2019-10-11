Buttigieg, other Democratic presidential candidates talk LGBTQ issues

Nine of the Democratic presidential candidates took part in a town hall focused on LGBTQ issues.

Sen. Kamala Harris highlighted how, as a prosecutor, she fought and helped eliminate an anti-gay law while former Vice President Biden pledged gay rights would impact international relations in his administration.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, addressed violence against black transgender women.

"I do want to acknowledge what these demonstrators were speaking about, which is the epidemic of violence against black trans women in this country right now," he said. "And I believe, or would like to believe, that everybody here is committed to ending that epidemic, and that does include lifting up its visibility and speaking to it."

The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

