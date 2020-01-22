Buttigieg looks ahead to other states while campaigning in Iowa

Former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claims there's "very little evidence of good faith" among Republican senators in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

That's why he is telling voters, including in Iowa Wednesday, to focus on 2020, when the people will determine the future of the presidency.

Buttigieg told reporters he can't recall the last time a voter asked about impeachment, not because it's unimportant but because the election is where the voters have their next opportunity to make a change in the Oval Office.

And he isn't pretending to downplay the importance of a strong finish in Iowa.

"We know the one candidate has an advantage built up over years and decades, but what one of the things we also know about the process is that a lot can happen in those final days," Buttigieg said. "Especially because there are going to be a lot of folks there looking to see what we candidates can demonstrate and prove right here. So, I think it's a whole new chapter in the campaign, on the ground, in South Carolina, in Nevada, for that matter, too."

Buttigieg will travel to campaign in South Carolina Thursday, where that critically important first-in-the-South primary takes place in 38 days.

