The Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire is heating up among the top four candidates.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the field with a slight edge at 20% while former Vice President Joe Biden is a close second with 19% percent of likely New Hampshire voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has 18% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 15%.

Now, because the poll has a margin of error of 5%, any of the four could take the primary.