Buttigieg launches digital ad to run in early voting states

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has launched a paid digital ad that will run in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, which are the three earliest voting states.

The ad features footage from Buttigieg's recent rally in Sparks, Nevada. When the power went out, the more than 800 attendees lit the stage with their phones to hear Buttigieg finish his remarks.

The 30-second ad will run on social media platforms, YouTube and Hulu.

