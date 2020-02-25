Buttigieg joins striking South Carolina McDonald’s workers

Pete Buttigieg walked a picket line in South Carolina in support of unionization.

The Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend joined a strike of McDonald's employees demanding union rights and a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour.

But a small counterprotest broke out during the strike with some people criticizing Buttigieg for the low minimum wage in South Bend when he was in office.

In his speech, Buttigieg said he didn't join the protest just to win votes.

"I don't care who you support for president; you deserve $15 an hour, you deserve a union and we stand with you," he said.

Buttigieg also said the economy can't be considered good until everyone can get ahead.

