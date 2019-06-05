Buttigieg joins panel on future of work force as jobs become automated

Mayor Pete Buttigieg joined a panel on urban innovation at Notre Dame alongside officials from other cities.

It was part of the Future of Work Conference that focuses on the challenges faced across the world, as the work force becomes more and more automated.

Academics, politicians, nonprofit leaders, and more all discussed what the workforce will look like in the coming decades.

A recent report by the Brookings Institution estimates that one quarter of American jobs are at high risk of automation, and Buttigieg says communities need to work together to adapt.

“I think conference attendees are interested in how cities fit in, what the South Bend experience has been; but also how we can all come together and think of good ideas for the road ahead,” said Buttigieg. “In order to really cope with some of these deep, deep questions impacting our economy, it's going to require involvement from everybody.”

Conference attendees were taken on a tour of South Bend to see how the city has worked to be innovative.