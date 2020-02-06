Buttigieg gains backing from Indianapolis mayor

Pete Buttigieg’s presidential bid has gained the backing of Indiana’s other highest-profile Democrat as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined in filing the paperwork to place the former South Bend mayor’s name on the state’s May primary ballot.

Buttigieg joins a crowded field of nine Democrats who’ve qualified for the Indiana ballot as his unlikely rise over the past year to the top tier of presidential hopefuls.

Hogsett told a few dozen Buttigieg supporters outside the Indiana secretary of state’s office on Thursday that Buttigieg has shown an ability to work across party lines and “represents the best of what makes America work.”

