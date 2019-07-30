Buttigieg tackles gun violence in second Democratic debate

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg again took the national stage in Tuesday night's second Democratic presidential debate.

He was up against half of the presidential candidates running in the Democratic primary.

Buttigieg, along with nine others, took part in the debate in Detroit. They talked about several topics, including Medicare for all, the immigration problem at the border and race issues.

Gun violence was also front and center. Buttigieg said that it's something that he deals with too often in South Bend.

"I was at an event a few days ago when a 13-year-old asked me about what we are going to do about school safety, then began shaking, and then began crying," Buttigieg recalled. "And we can talk about these policies, but we already know these policies. The only thing that I can think of when looking into the eyes of this child is we're supposed to be dealing with this so you don't have to. High school is hard enough without having to worry about whether you're going to get shot."

He also says that what's being done in Washington to stop gun violence in the U.S. isn't working.

Buttigieg also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying, "Nominate me and you get to see the president of the United States stand next to an American war veteran and explain why he chose to pretend to be disabled when it was his chance to serve."

