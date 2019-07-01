Buttigieg discusses ways to improve community relations with police

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent the day meeting with community stakeholders, discussing how to improve community relations with the police.

Buttigieg said as part of his plan to help improve relations between the police and the community, he wants to add more resources to the South Bend Board of Public Safety.

“We have obviously not done nearly enough, because we have a long way to go when it comes to trust in this community” Buttigieg said.

The mayor said he wants to look at all public safety policies, from body cameras to use of force.

“We're going to initiate a process open to the public where each of those policies in the coming weeks will be looked at and, if necessary, be revised in accordance with the best practices based on national expertise and community input and what the community thinks is important,” Buttigieg said.

One South Bend resident said he wants there to be new legislation to make sure body cameras are on.

“We have to come to a solution, and the solution would be put it on,” Christopher Davis said.

Buttigieg said he is prepared to make a budget request to the South Bend Common Council to help the public safety board with staffing and training resources.

“We’re at a path,” Common Council President Tim Scott said. “We can go one direction or another. If we go the right direction, we're going to be making improvements within our policy, within our city, which is going to benefit residents, the police, the administration, everybody.”

Monday's press conference came shortly after South Bend's Fraternal Order of Police released a statement saying Buttigieg is using the current situation for political gain.

"On a national TV debate, the mayor called our entire police force racist while another candidate insisted that Buttigieg fire the police chief,” F.O.P president Harvey Mills said. “Since this incident is now part of the accusations and political posturing of presidential politics, Mayor Buttigieg must do the right thing and recuse himself from any further decisions related to this matter."

Buttigieg said that is not the case.

“When I'm saying everyone that works in policing is affected by this, just to be clear, everyone who works in elected office is affected by this too,” Buttigieg said. “Every mayor works in the shadow of systemic racism. Every resident lives in the shadow of systemic racism, people of color and people who are not. So this is not an attack on our police department. We will always support police officers who do the right thing.”

Buttigieg said that he wants every single community member to really sit down and think about the issues that are most important to them that they want to see fixed, then let the city know so that everyone can work together to help solve them.

Buttigieg also said he wants a vacant spot on the public safety board to be opened to a community member so that everyone's voice can be heard.

