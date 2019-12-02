Buttigieg discusses continued segregation in St. Joseph Co. schools

During a campaign stop in North Carolina, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he had wrongly assumed that desegregation had been successful in St. Joseph County schools.

"I have to confess that I was slow to realize," he said. "I worked for years under the illusion that our schools in my city were integrated, because they had to be, because of a court order. But what I slowly realized was that while that was true within the limits of the South Bend Community School District, as they were drawn, if you looked at the county, almost all of the diversity of our youth was in a single school district, which was ours."

These comments come as Buttigieg has worked to improve his poll numbers among African American voters.

