Buttigieg discusses campaign fundraising, poll numbers

Presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Monday that he has raised nearly $25 million for his presidential campaign in the last three months.

Buttigieg's campaign says it has about 400,000 donors from all 50 states and seven territories.

On the flip side, a CNN poll released Monday shows Buttigieg polling at 4%, down 1% from a May poll. Monday afternoon, Buttigieg said he's not worried about the poll numbers.

"Votes are about six or seven months away," he said. "But obviously, we're pleased that we seem to be consolidating our position in the Top 5. Polls are going to come and go, but what we know as of today and can share is that we have the resources to mount the campaign that we need in order to win the nomination."

Buttigieg will be hitting the campaign trail later this week, attending Fourth of July events in Iowa.

