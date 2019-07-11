Buttigieg debuts Douglass Plan to end racial inequality

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is proposing a new plan to end racial inequality in America called the Douglass Plan, named after Frederick Douglass.

The plan aims to build a $10 billion fund for black entrepreneurs over five years, then invest $25 billion in historically black colleges and pass a new voting rights act to ensure voting access.

"This plan is just the beginning, and I won't pretend to have all the answers," Buttigieg says in a campaign release Thursday. "But as we continue this campaign, I will continue listening to those communities most excluded from the opportunities of America, and putting forward policies to empower them still further."

To learn more about the Douglass Plan, visit Buttigieg's campaign website.

