Buttigieg could be subpoenaed over controversial police tapes

There is an update on the South Bend Common Council's handling of police tapes that led to the demotion of the city's first black police chief.

On Wednesday, 16 News Now reported that the council met behind closed doors, discussing the tapes.

This came after extensive reporting from a current events organization called the Young Turks and as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to pursue a future in the White House.

Now, an attorney for the council may subpoena witnesses as early as next week as part of the effort to get the tapes released.

Among those subpoenaed could be Buttigieg, who would testify on why Darryl Boykins was demoted from his role as police chief in 2012 and if there was any connection between that and his presidential campaign efforts.

