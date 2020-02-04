Buttigieg claims victory in Iowa, though no results released

Former South Bend Mayor and Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg declared victory in Iowa late Monday, despite a delay in caucus results.

The Iowa Democratic Party said officials found “inconsistencies” in the voting data and attributed the problem to a “reporting issue.”

"We don't know all the results, but we know that by the time it is all said and done, Iowa you have shocked the nation," Buttigieg said. "Because by all indications, we are going onto New Hampshire victorious."

Buttigieg and his supporters are calling Monday a successful night.

