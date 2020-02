It was a super Saturday for Pete Buttigieg: 5 stops in all throughout the Hawkeye state. His "get to know me" marathon touched base in multiple cities, including Dubuque and Anamosa, before ending overnight in Cedar Rapids.

He'll have a few more stops around the state today before wrapping up the campaigning action in the early afternoon.

16 News Now's Josh Short is tracking the campaign throughout the Hawkeye State as candidates prepare for the Iowa Caucuses.