Buttigieg campaign releases Iowa ad touting health care plan

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg released a new ad that will air in Iowa focused on his "Medicare for all who want it" proposal.

It highlights Iowans' support for the plan, which is designed to give Americans the freedom to choose the best health care for themselves and their families.

"Pete's approach is refreshing to me because he's thoughtful and shows he's listening, he's paying attention," Iowa Democrat Paxton says in the ad.

"'Medicare for all that want it' is very important," Iowa Democrat Michelle says. "We have to have people have the choice to keep their private health insurance or to go on the Medicare plan."

In addition to those Iowans supporting Buttigieg's "Medicare for all who want it" plan, Iowa Democrats are supporting Buttigieg in the polls. According to the latest poll released this week, Buttigieg is holding the top spot in the Iowa caucus at 22%.

