Buttigieg campaign raised more than $24.7 million last quarter

Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide.

It's a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries.

Buttigieg's campaign says he has raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president.

It's a notable feat for the former mayor of South Bend, who gave up the position Wednesday when his successor, James Mueller, was sworn in.

Buttigieg's average contribution was around $38.