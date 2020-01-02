Buttigieg campaign raised more than $24.7 million last quarter

Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide.
It's a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries.
Buttigieg's campaign says he has raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president.
It's a notable feat for the former mayor of South Bend, who gave up the position Wednesday when his successor, James Mueller, was sworn in.
Buttigieg's average contribution was around $38.