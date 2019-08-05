Buttigieg calls for action in campaign release after mass shootings

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacted to the mass shootings over the weekend.

Buttigieg says America is under attack from domestic white national terrorists in a release from his campaign team. He says we must increase federal resources for countering domestic terrorism.

He said the public should call senators and leave them a voicemail demanding they push for common-sense gun legislation.

He also asked supporters to consider making donations to Moms Demand Action. The group, which was founded the day after the Sandy Hook tragedy, supports gun control laws.

