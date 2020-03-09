Buttigieg appears on 'Today Show' ahead of guest hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg may be out of the Democratic presidential race, but he's still making the rounds on television.

Buttigieg appeared on the "Today Show" Monday morning to talk about his decision to leave the race.

"I felt the pressure of voters making a decision," he said. "We ran four contests. I'm proud of the campaign we ran, but by the time we ran our fourth race, it was clear that the numbers weren't there. You know, getting into this race was never about just becoming president. For us, it was about working to unify the party and country and making sure we defeat Donald Trump, and there came a point where I realized that the best thing I could do in the service of those goals was to step aside."

Buttigieg also touched on his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden during his "Today Show" interview.

And Buttigieg also has a new gig on late-night TV. He says he will guest host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night.

Since dropping out of the presidential race, Buttigieg has been traveling with his husband, Chasten, and he says he is "going to have some fun" before pursuing his next job.

