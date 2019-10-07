Buttigieg announces plan to curb prescription drug costs

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has announced a plan to curb the rising cost of prescription drugs.

Buttigieg's Affordable Medicine for All plan includes penalizing pharmaceutical companies that raise prices by more than inflation.

The plan would also require them to report prices and costs of making drugs to the federal government.

Meanwhile, the plan aims to help end the opioid epidemic by reducing the cost of naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

For more information on the proposed policy, visit the Buttigieg campaign's Affordable Medicine for All page.

