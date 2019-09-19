Buttigieg announces 'Medicare for all who want it' plan

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced a "Medicare for all who want it" plan.

Buttigieg says the plan is to combat the rising cost of health care and give Americans the freedom to choose the best health care plan for themselves and their families. The plan is designed to ensure universal access to coverage.

Buttigieg touched on his plan while on the campaign trail in South Carolina on Tuesday.

"I'm proposing Medicare for all who want it," he said. "It's just a little bit different from the idea of Medicare for all, whether you want it or not. The way I see it, if we take a version of Medicare, we make it available to the American people, and that public alternative, which I expect to be better, will outcompete the private ones. But instead of just assuming that I'm right in ordering you to switch over whether you want to or not, we're going to see if we're right. We're going to put it out there and let Americans choose, because I trust you to make the right decision for your family when it comes to your health care."

Buttigieg's campaign team says he will release a series of additional plans in the coming weeks and months to create a new era for health care in America.

