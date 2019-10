The Democratic primary is a three-way race in Iowa.

In a new poll, South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg has jumped seven points since the last poll in June. However, the number of undecided votes is also growing ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Those with a preferred candidate now say that they might change their mind.

The Iowa caucuses take place in February.