Buttigieg among abortion restriction protesters at Supreme Court

Protesters flooded statehouses, town squares and courthouses all across the country Tuesday to protest new restrictions on abortion in eight states.

Hundreds of those protesters rallied in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, including Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He said he believes women should have the right to make their own choice regarding abortion.

"I believe living according to my faith means supporting those who are vulnerable and making sure that it's easier, not harder, especially for somebody who has perhaps been the victim of a crime or perhaps just somebody who does not have access to health resources to get through their lives," Buttigieg said. "But I come from Indiana. I understand that people come at this issue differently, but at the end of the day, I believe that the right person to make this decision is the woman who is facing that choice in her life, in her health, and if she seeks it, advice from whoever she turns to for spiritual guidance and, critically, whoever she turns to for medical guidance. I do not believe that women and their doctors should be overruled by the heavy hand of government on an issue like this, where people do have different beliefs. Those beliefs are best respected in a framework, the framework that was established right here at the Supreme Court and was the law of the land for as long as I've been alive that trusts women to make these decisions."

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was also at Tuesday's protest.

