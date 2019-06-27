Buttigieg among 10 Democrats taking the stage in Thursday night's debate

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is going back to the campaign trail for Part 2 of the Democratic presidential debate Thursday night.

Buttigieg took a break from his campaign this past week to focus on South Bend and the fallout from a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Thursday morning, NewsCenter 16 spoke with Gray Television political analyst Greta Van Susteren, who said debate viewers can expect that Buttigieg's issues at home will be front and center on the national stage Thursday night.

"The fact that he's got discontent in the home community about that shooting is going to be a question posed to him, and he better be ready with it, because that's not just not an issue that happens in his community, in his town," Van Susteren said. "We are seeing shootings around the country, so people will be watching, how has Mayor Pete handled this."

With only hours to go before the debate, many of the 10 candidates are perfecting their statements and getting a feel of the stage, including Buttigieg.

Ten other Democrats took the stage Wednesday night in the first debate of the 2020 presidential election season. That first debate was headlined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Joining Buttigieg onstage Thursday night will be other primary heavyweights former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris.

To watch Thursday night's debate, tune in to WNDU-TV, play the video below or click here for NBC News coverage. The debate begins at 9 p.m., with pre-debate coverage getting started at 8 p.m.

