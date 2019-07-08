Buttigieg addresses council on city's work improving community-police relations

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was back in town Monday to give an update to the South Bend Common Council on the city's plan to improve community relations with police.

Buttigieg laid out what his administration has done so far to improve police and community relations.

“Our work in recent years has included publishing the Transparency Hub, which I believe makes us one of the most transparent departments in the Midwest,” Buttigieg said.

But he acknowledged what still needs to be done.

“The work that is sought by the community and undertaken by the administration in these areas is not new, but it needs to be renewed,” Buttigieg said. “It needs to be refocused. Based on the fact that we still have a long way to go in establishing the trust that we think is so important in this community.”

With frustrations still high throughout the city following the officer-involved shooting that killed Eric Logan, Buttigieg said he wants to continue an open dialogue.

“I’ll also be asking the Board of [Public] Safety to host a series of discussions that will allow for an opportunity both to educate the public and for the public to educate us,” Buttigieg said.

Some actions would need council approval for budgeting.

Buttigieg said he is contemplating a total review of the police department.

“There may be more that we can learn both to validate things that have gone well and to identify areas where we have more work to do,” Buttigieg said.

Council President Tim Scott said he would not have a problem with the review.

“You learn from your weaknesses and make improvements, and that's crucial to anybody,” Scott said. “We all need to be humble. We all need to be honest and truthful about when we need to make improvements, and those improvements are a good thing and positive.”

Buttgieg said he's committed to continuing to bring the city together.

“I think if we get this right, we could be a national model for community engagement in these matters,” Buttigieg said. “But no one can say we're satisfied with where we are, which is exactly why we need to map out where we can go from here.”

Buttigieg said he will be making a decision on a review of the police department in the coming weeks.

Ideally, he said, he would like the review to be completed by the end of the year, before the new administration takes office.

