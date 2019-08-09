Buttigieg: 'Systemic racism is a white problem'

Presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says systemic racism in the U.S. is a "white problem."

Buttigieg made the comments in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings, one of which involved a suspected white supremacist.

The Democrat was addressing the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Miami, saying there is more to do in order to rid the country of systemic racism.

"We are by no means even halfway done dealing with systemic racism in this country," he said. "And I hope over the course of this campaign you will see how I speak about these issues not only with mostly black audiences but with mostly white audiences. Because if there's anything we've learned in the last few days, systemic racism is a white problem."

Buttigieg's comments come amid renewed debate about gun control legislation.

