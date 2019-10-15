Buttigieg, O'Rourke go head-to-head over gun control

There was another battle of words among the presidential hopefuls running on the Democratic side Tuesday night in Ohio.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the stage along with several other presidential candidates, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The candidates talked about several topics, such as the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Turkey's invasion of Syria and health care.

But one of the most heated points of the debate came when Buttigieg sparred with former Congressman Beto O'Rourke over gun control and O'Rourke's plan for mandatory buybacks of assault rifles.

"Listening to my fellow Americans – to those moms who demand action, to those students who march for our lives, who, in fact, came up with this extraordinary, bold peace plan that calls for mandatory buybacks – let's follow their inspiration and lead and not be limited by the polls and the consultants and the focus groups. Let's do what is right," O'Rourke said.

But Buttigieg said he was not interested in notes from O'Rourke.

"The problem isn't the polls; the problem is the policy," Buttigieg said. "And I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal. Everyone on this stage is determined to get something done. Everyone on this stage recognizes it, or at least I thought we did, that the problem is not other Democrats who don't agree with your particular of how to handle this. The problem is the National Rifle Association and their enablers in Congress, and we should be united in taking the fight to them."

For the full repartee between the mayor and former congressman, watch the video above.

