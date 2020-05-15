Buttigieg endorses South Bend Community School Corporation's referendum

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is endorsing the South Bend Community School Corporation's referendum.

He's asking voters to say "yes" to the $220 million ballot item, which school officials say will support teachers and students.

“In order for our community to thrive, in order to emerge from this pandemic stronger, and in order for us to have the economy that we all want, we must invest in quality public education,” Buttigieg said. “This referendum represents an opportunity to create the investment that we need in the facilities, in the staff, in the teaching profession, that will be needed in order for us to continue to grow and advance as a community.”

If approved, the referendum allows the school corporation to upgrade the safety and security of school buildings, increase teacher salaries, and pay for reading coaches, social workers, and college and workforce readiness.

