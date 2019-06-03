Buttigeig participates in MSNBC town hall

Presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took center stage Monday night in California.

The town hall was moderated by "Hardball" host Chris Matthews on MSNBC.

Buttigieg touched on several topics, including gun registration in the U.S., the typical norms and beliefs of both the Democratic and Republican parties, and more. He also talked about President Donald Trump's tariffs with China and the impact it's having on farmers in the U.S.

"I get the idea that if China is doing something completely unfair, I get the idea of standing up to them," Buttigieg said. "If there are trade deals that are not benefiting us enough, I get the idea of adjusting to make sure that it's fair trade. But that's not what we're seeing right now. What we are seeing right now is basically and politically motivated gamesmanship, and it's coming down on your backs, it's hurting farmers, it's hurting workers, it's hurting consumers."

Buttigieg also talked about fixing the foster care system in the U.S. and says there needs to be a process of holding states to a higher standard when it comes to adoption.

