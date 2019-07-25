Business opens Mishawaka facility, looks to fill 95 positions

If you're looking for a job, a new business in Michiana is hiring.

Dynamic Synergy held a grand opening at its new facility in Mishawaka.

The company's mission is to provide health care to the elderly and medically indigent, focusing on Medicaid and Medicare recipients nationally.

Dynamic Synergy currently has 50 employees on site and expects to add 95 to the South Bend region by the end of 2019.

"We love Mishawaka," chief operations officer Charlene Shaya said. "We see the community growing. We see a great talent out here, and we're really excited to be a part of that growth.

"We're looking for individuals who have good communication skills, who are patient, who understand that it's really important to give back to the community, especially people who are in need of medical supplies."

For more information on jobs or becoming a client, head to dsynergy.net.

