A local business is partnering with the fire department to honor the memory of a slain teenager.

Smoothie King and the Mishawaka Fire Department will hold a memorial fundraiser in honor of Breana Rouhselang, a Mishawaka teen who was killed in December.

At the fundraiser, which is scheduled for Saturday, all of the proceeds from every smoothie sold in store will be donated to help create a memorial fund in Rouhselang's honor.