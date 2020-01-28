Bus route changes for South Bend schools pushed back to August

The South Bend Community School Corporation is pushing back changes to its bus routes.

This comes after several parents spoke out against making the changes in the middle of the school year.

Superintendent Todd Cummings said that parents’ opinions matter. That’s why he said they're pushing back these bus route changes to August, the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

The changes are supposed to make bus routes more efficient and bridge the gap between before- and after-school bus routes with those in the middle of the day.

The decision to push back these changes comes after many parents expressed concerns that changes at this point in the year would be more disruptive than helpful.

Cummings said in a release that "waiting until the start of the next school year makes the most sense for our students and families."

“We knew these changes were going to minimize routes, it was going to speed up time for students to get to school and it was going to help us be more efficient. But when we listen to parents, it was just going to be disruptive, and we didn't want to disrupt our students' and our families' days. So we decided that we are going to push it off until August,” Cummings said.

He added that collaboration between the school board, parents and bus drivers helped them make a decision they feel is in the best interest of their students.

The school board says they’ll revisit these changes some time during the summer.

