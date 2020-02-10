Burial service planned for 2,411 aborted fetal remains

A burial service has been planned this week for the 2,411 aborted fetal remains that were found on the property of late South Bend abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

The burial service will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Southlawn Cemetery. That's located in the 61400 block of U.S. 31 S. in St. Joseph County.

Attorney General Curtis Hill will speak on behalf of the state of Indiana.

Klopfer operated abortion clinics in South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne. After he died in September 2019, his family reported finding fetal remains among Klopfer's personal property.

Those fetal remains appear to be from when Klopfer practiced in Indiana between 2000 and 2003.

As a result of the unreliable nature of the accompanying records and the poor condition of the fetal remains, the AG’s office announced that it wouldn't be possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains.

An investigation found that Klopfer also kept thousands of medical records on his Illinois property.

