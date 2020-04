A Laporte man has been arrested on burglary charges.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday near the 2400 block of Oak Street.

A 67-year-old saw Robert Wisniewski Jr. in her dining room.

The victim was able to push him out the back door.

He was then found on a porch in the 300 block of Beverly Court.

A missing laptop from the victim's house was found nearby.

Wisniewski is currently being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.