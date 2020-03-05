Building Michiana: Tradition meets modernity at new Corby Hall

Football season at the University of Notre Dame lasts roughly three months, but construction season at the university is a year-round endeavor.

On any given day, it seems crews are working on a handful of projects on campus. And one in particular has had special meaning because of its ties to the founders of the university.

Over the last 20 months, we have witnessed the demolition and, shall we say, the resurrection of Corby Hall on the northwest side of campus.

"Corby hall is the residence, the Holy Cross residence for the priests and brothers who teach, study, work at Notre Dame. It's really the community house," Rev. Austin Collins said.

It's a community for the religious community that founded Notre Dame in 1842. The building was named for the university's third and sixth president, Rev. William Corby.

"Father Ted Hesburgh used to say he was really the second founder of Notre Dame," Collins said of Corby. "He organized finances, started more academic departments than any of his predecessors, so that was very important."

And in recent years, it had become increasingly important to honor Corby's legacy by preserving the hallowed building that bears his name.

"The old Corby was built in 1895 to celebrate the anniversary of Notre Dame," Collins said. "… There was no plumbing, no electricity, so it was built a little differently, and the old building was retrofitted several times, obviously for electricity and plumbing, for an elevator, but it had really poor access in a lot of ways to people with disabilities.

"We had every intention of renovating the building, gutting it and putting an addition onto it, a modest addition. We started getting into. They started looking at it more and more. And it was a stewardship question."

"As we got into the design, we quickly realized that there were a lot of limitations to get an ideal configuration inside the building for the new arrangement of spaces and guest rooms," senior project manager Michael Daly said. "So, it was decided it might make more sense to study a full demolition and new building."

It was a decision that did not sit well with many campus traditionalists, who felt not saving such an iconic and historic building was, well, sacrilege.

"It was, I think, the right decision," Collins said. "It was in terrible shape, and to retrofit it would have been very hard."

Great pains were taken to make sure what arose from the rubble was a 21st century Corby Hall in the spirit of 19th century Corby Hall.

"After completing the design for the building we said, 'You know what, it might actually be successful if someone who hasn't been on campus for 10 or 15 years comes back and doesn't really realize it's a new Corby Hall," Daly said. "They might think it's a little different because it's cleaner, but they might not necessarily realize it's a new building."

"What about the big front porch? Is that coming back?" 16 News Now's Terry McFadden asked Daly.

"Yeah, the big front porch is coming back. It's actually going to become a double-decker, so they'll be able to sit on the upper level as well as the lower level," Daly said. "… We took Mary down – that's the original Mary – we took her down and cleaned her up extensively. We recoated the crown, repainted her and put her back up in the position that she always was before."

As part of the construction process, the statue of the namesake of Corby Hall was moved across the street. But don't worry, "Fair Catch" Corby, as he is affectionately called, will be moved back to the front of the building once construction is completed.

The statue is a depiction of Corby giving general absolution and blessing to an Irish Catholic brigade before the Battle of Gettysburg.

Inside the new Corby Hall, residents will be blessed with a number of improvements.

"It certainly much more energy efficient than the building that was built in the late 1800s," Daly explained. "The rooms are fully accessible, the building is accessible. We have a modern kitchen, two elevators. We actually have underground parking, which you can't see it here, but it's under the front lawn of the building."

Despite all its modern conveniences, the new Corby Hall is replete with vestiges of the past, including the new chapel, which is about the same size as the one that used to grace the old Corby Hall.

"It's exactly about the same size," Collins said. "We're actually using most of the old furniture from the old chapel."

"How about the woodwork?" Terry asked.

"That's completely new and, hopefully, acoustically helpful for especially for our elderly guys," Collins replied. "… I think it really says Holy Cross is here. This is a place for them. They can see where the community life is lived, day in and day out, where people come, like I say, to pray together, eat together, socialize together, in some ways retreat away from the campus."

At the same time it remains as much a part of the campus as it has always been.

Move-in time is sometime in the spring or early summer.

On average, about 100 people a day are working on the new Corby Hall, amassing more than 180,000 man hours.

The $20 million project was funded by a gift from Notre Dame alumni Jay and Mary Flaherty.

