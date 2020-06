he Builders Association of Elkhart County kicked off their 53rd annual Parade of Homes Plus event.

If you can see yourself in a home like this, they want you to stop by.

These are just two of the eight new homes around Elkhart County they're showing.

You can get your tickets at your nearby Martin's Supermarket.

Showing hours are from 1:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. on the weekends and from 5:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. on weekdays.

The event goes until Sunday, June 28th.