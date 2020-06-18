Budget increases, not cuts for Indiana K-12 public schools

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state's K-12 public schools won't face funding cuts for the 2020-21 school year.

Instead, the governor announced Wednesday that the state will move forward with the current budget, which includes a $183 million increase for K-12 spending for schools.

This increase will be awarded, regardless of whether students are attending class in-person or online due to restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public universities and state agencies still face significant budget cuts for the fiscal year starting July 1.

