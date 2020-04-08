Buchanan restaurant opens in uncertain times

At a time when many restaurant owners are trying hard to keep the doors open, an eatery in Buchanan opened its doors.

The River Saint Joe Brewery project has been four years in the making.

The facility got its occupancy permit in February and scheduled a grand opening for March 21st.

“And then the Governor Whitmer order came down on the 16th of March,” said CEO Brian Dougherty. “It was tragic but you know, they know what they’ve found and this is obviously in consultation with health professionals. It is what it is.”

River Saint Joe is a farm to table restaurant/brewery where you can see the farm through the front window.

“Everything sort of faces the farm and sort of shows you in a transparent way what we’re growing and serving here,” Dougherty said.

The farm itself is 180 acres and includes a five acre hop farm currently used to brew six farmhouse beer selections.

There is ample seating on an outdoor patio with fire pits and Adirondack chairs.

The business shifted to provide carry out service and managed to open April 2..

The menu now includes Focaccia Pizza, lamb and pork meatballs, and a pantry basket with bread, olives, nuts, and toilet paper.

“Obviously have an excess of toilet paper so we thought why not give that to our customers,” Dougherty said.

Fortunately Buchanan is a community that tends to be giving and loyal.

A big banner now stretches across the main drag that proclaims Buchanan eats and shops local.

A week ago Friday Honor Credit union gave $50 bonuses to each of its 360 employees with instructions to patronize local restaurants.

“We don’t have to do it but I think that’s a big thing right now is if all of us keep doing things we don’t have to do, but should do, we’ll be better, faster,” said Honor Credit Union CEO Scott McFarland.

The River Saint Joe now accepts credit card orders over the telephone at 269-409-8015.

The restaurant accepts carry out orders on Thursdays and Fridays from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 15475 Walton Road.